Northern elders warns against relocating Zaria fire fighting equipment to Lagos

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has kicked against the alleged plans to relocate critical fire fighting simulation equipment from the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria to Lagos. However, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo denied the allegations, saying “the rumour is nothing but pure mischief by agents of destabilisation and is totally untrue.”

In a statement issued by spokesman Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the forum said the rumoured relocation is particularly troubling given the institution’s longstanding history and pivotal role in the development of the aviation industry. The group said: “The relocation of this critical equipment could have negative implications not only for the institution but also for the broader aviation sector.”