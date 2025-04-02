Northern Elders Salute Matawalle, CDS Over Improved Security In N’ West

Share

The Northern Elders Political Development yesterday praised the Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa for improved security in the North West.

In a statement, Secretary Adamu Lawal the group said a majority of towns and villages in the region celebrated Eid-elFitri without cases of banditry as used to be the case, though there were pockets of unrest in Sokoto and Zamfara villages.

The elders said: “Improved security in the North West has significantly reduced challenges related to travelling and trading, particularly along major routes like Sokoto to Gusau to Kano.

“There is also a decrease in reported sightings of large groups of bandits attacking or kidnapping people is notable. “The military’s efforts have led to success in operations against banditry, especially in Zamfara, Sokoto, and Katsina.

“Measures taken under ‘Fansa Yamma’, as promised by President Bola Tinubu, have yielded positive results, reducing kidnapping and attacks by bandits in many villages.”

