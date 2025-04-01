Northern Elders Laud Tinubu, Matawalle For Improved Security Efforts

Share

The Northern Elders Political Development Group has commended the Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, for their joint efforts in improving security across the North West region.

According to the group, most towns and villages in the region celebrated Eid-el-Fitr peacefully without any major bandit attacks, although some areas in Sokoto and Zamfara experienced isolated incidents of unrest.

Adamu Lawal Giwa, the group’s secretary, attributed the improved security situation to the successful execution of Operation Fansa Yamma, which targeted bandit enclaves in the North West.

This operation has significantly reduced threats along major routes, including the Sokoto-Gusau-Kano corridor, making travel and trade safer for residents.

Key achievements highlighted by the group include a noticeable decrease in large-scale bandit attacks and kidnappings, particularly in Zamfara, Sokoto, and Katsina States.

The military’s intensified efforts under Fansa Yamma have led to positive results, minimizing the activities of criminal groups and restoring a sense of security in many villages.

The group commended Matawalle for his continuous support to the troops, which has boosted their morale, and acknowledged General Musa’s role in effectively coordinating the armed forces to ensure peace and stability in the North.

“The improved security has brought hope to the people, especially during and after the Ramadan fasting period.

“It is essential to appreciate the efforts of the military leadership and those sacrificing their lives to protect citizens from bandits,” the group said.

“We applaud Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, for his unwavering support to the gallant troops, which has strengthened their resolve and contributed to the recorded successes so far.

“We also recognize the dedication of the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, who has been instrumental in coordinating military operations to ensure peace in the North.

“While there is still work to be done, we believe that progress is being made in the right direction.

“Furthermore, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s support and goodwill towards the troops have been widely acknowledged.

“His administration’s measures have significantly reduced banditry and kidnappings in Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto States, providing relief to communities that were previously under constant threat,” the statement added.

Despite the progress, the group expressed concerns over reports of sporadic attacks in some villages in Sabon Birni and Isa in Sokoto State, as well as parts of Katsina, Kebbi, and Zamfara States.

Nevertheless, the forum commended the military for their continued sacrifices and commitment to protecting lives and properties, emphasizing that their efforts have played a crucial role in the fight against banditry.

