…Northern elders knock military over killings

The Northern Elders Forum yesterday condemned the “devastating” and “heinous attacks” on five communities in Plateau State, describing it as the latest in a series of coordinated attacks, rampant killings, and mass displacements that have plagued the North. In a statement by Convener, Ango Abdullahi, the forum stated that it had reasons to suspect the government’s operational methods while raising concerns over the inability of the military to prevent the Christmas Eve killings despite claiming to have received 36 distress calls from different locations in the state.

The professor said: “NEF strongly condemns this devastating act and expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this heinous crime. It is deeply distressing to witness the continuous deterioration of security in the conflict-affected areas of the North, which has led to countless lives being lost and a pervasive sense of fear and instability amongst the communities. “Moreover, NEF expresses concern over the inability of the military to prevent the Christmas Eve killings, despite claiming to have promptly responded to 36 distress calls from different locations in Plateau State in the 48 hours leading up to Christmas. “This highlights the Forum’s growing suspicions regarding the efficacy and sufficiency of the government’s operational methods.

NEF questions whether the strategies employed by the government are flawed or grossly inadequate, given the audacious regularity and ease with which the attackers operate across the northern region.” While also raising concerns over the loss of two persons, and the kidnap of 25 others, including the wife of the village head in Ruwan Dorawa in Zamfara State, the group demanded an investigation into security lapses that resulted in the kidnap, adding that the report must be made public, while those responsible are held accountable.