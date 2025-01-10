Northern Elders Forum Appoints Jiddere As Spokesperson

Share

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has appointed Prof. Abubakar Jika Jiddere as its new spokesperson. He succeeds AbdulAzeez Suleiman, who has become director for NGOs and CSOs.

The announcement was made by A.M. Al-Amin Daggash (Rtd), chairman of the NEF Management Board, following approval from the forum’s convener, Prof. Ango Abdullahi.

The forum praised Professor Jiddere for his distinguished academic credentials and his alignment with the group’s vision for advancing Northern progress.

In his acceptance speech, Jiddere expressed his gratitude reaffirming his commitment to the forum’s objectives. He said: “I humbly accept my appointment as the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum.

The forum remains a non-partisan organization dedicated to articulating the interests of Northern Nigeria.”

Share

Please follow and like us: