Northern Elders Engages FG On Economic, Security Agenda

Following the incessant killings and abductions bedevilling the country, the Northern elders operating under the auspices of the Arewa New Agenda (ANA), have said it set to present a series of recommendations to the Federal Government concerning the poverty and insecurity plaguing Nigeria.

The elders who spoke in a statement issued on Sunday said if the recommendations are carefully thought through and put into action, they will open the door to long-term prosperity for the north and, by extension, the entire nation.

It added that the ANA will work with the Federal Government to put the recommendations for a long-term solution to the northern poverty problem into action, according to former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Yayale Ahmed.

Speaking at the opening of the Follow-on conference tagged, Tackling Poverty in Northern Nigeria, organized in Abuja saw the presence of the former SGF and governors.

Former governors Isa Yuguda and Sani Yerima, Sen. Jonathan Zwingina, Hon. Babangida Ngoruje, Amb. Fatima Adams, former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Danladi Kifasi, and Chairman of the National Hajj Commission Jalal Arabi were among the guests at the occasion.

Ahmed said, as elders, “We agreed and submitted to the service of Nigeria and the upliftment of the northern part of Nigeria, not because we are broken but it’s because we are realists.

“We want to change our style and strategies in dealing with the issues and problems of northern Nigeria.

“Our responsibility is not to just say the Government is not working, government must work through our contributions, the government must be responsible through our being responsible, the government must be committed through our commitment.

“We are a patriotic group of Nigerians, the outcomes of these efforts will be communicated to the people that are in power for improvement of the generality of the people”.