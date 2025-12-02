Northern Elders Back Matawalle, Slam Politically Driven Critics

The Northern Elders Progressive Group has dismissed renewed calls for the resignation of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, describing the criticisms as “mischievous, exaggerated, and politically driven.”

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, the group’s Coordinator, Yusuf Abubakar, said recent media attacks targeting Matawalle were part of a broader political manoeuvre in the nation’s public space. According to him, some commentators have attempted to link the security challenges in the North-West to alleged shortcomings in the Ministry of Defence, while ignoring the complex and multi-dimensional nature of Nigeria’s insecurity and the progress recorded under the current administration.

Abubakar stated that Matawalle has played a key role in reforming defence operations, modernising military capabilities, and strengthening inter-agency collaboration.

He cited the successful rescue of abducted schoolgirls in Maga, Kebbi State, as evidence of improved operational coordination.

He also highlighted other achievements, including the surrender of insurgents in the North-East, disruption of kidnapping syndicates in the North-Central, curtailing oil theft in the South-South through enhanced maritime patrols, and targeted operations against violent criminal networks in the South-East.

Abubakar alleged that increasing attacks on Matawalle were rooted in political power tussles within the North-West. He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Matawalle and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, describing both as “core assets” to national security.

He urged politicians and commentators to avoid politicising national security and instead support collaborative efforts to stabilise the country.

“The President who appointed them understands their capacity. Bello Matawalle remains a central figure in the federal government’s security architecture. His efforts are visible across all regions,” Abubakar said.