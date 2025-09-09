Northern Elders Ask Govs To Support Talks With Bandits

The Northern Elders Progressive Group (NEPG) has called on governors in the Northwest region to cooperate with the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and other security agencies in pursuing dialogue with bandits as a means of ending the cycle of violence.

Speaking in Kaduna, the Coordinator of the group in the zone, Yusuf Abubakar, said the Forum is encouraged by the efforts of the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and other stakeholders currently exploring non-kinetic measures to restore peace in the Northwest.

“We are happy with the steps being taken so far. Travelling recently from Sokoto to Gusau, and from Funtua to Zaria, I observed a more peaceful atmosphere. Compared to before, there is improvement in security, patrols, and safety of commuters along that road,” he said.

He urged governors to embrace dialogue as a better alternative to condolence visits and repeated military operations that overstretch security forces.

“It is better for a governor to spend resources on saving lives than spending billions on condolences. One life is far more important than any political gesture,” Abubakar said.

Responding to critics who argue against negotiation, the Forum maintained that dialogue has been a tested option in other conflict-ridden countries.

“Even powerful nations have negotiated with groups like the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, and the Houthis. Negotiation is not a weakness; it is about saving lives,” he explained.

Abubakar condemned some governors who claim to possess intelligence on the movements of bandits but fail to share such information with security agencies.

“It is unbecoming of a leader to say he knows the movements of criminals but does nothing with the information. Such propaganda is irresponsible,” he said.

He also defended the role of the NSA and members of the committee handling the process, warning against attempts to politicize or ridicule their work.

“The office of the National Security Adviser represents unity, peace, and security for the country. Attacking it is an attempt to destabilize the whole nation,” he added.

The group commended the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Intelligence, Senator Shehu Buba, and his team of eminent Nigerians who have been working hard to ensure peace returns to the region.

While commending the efforts and foresight of the eminent Nigerians involved in this task, particularly Senator Shehu Buba, the group noted that they have worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the dialogue despite being insulted and maligned by certain groups sponsoring lies and propaganda against them, especially targeting the positive initiatives of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Every good and responsible Northerner will welcome ways to end the bloodshed and attacks by bandits and other elements of disunity.

The Northern Elders Progressive Forum therefore, urged governors across the Northwest to work in synergy with the NSA, the Minister of Defence, and the Service Chiefs to ensure the peace initiative succeeds.