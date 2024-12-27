Northern Democrats: FG’s Response to Niger’s Allegation Isincere

Share

The League of Northern Democrats (LND), said the Nigerian government response to the allegation of planned destabilisation of Niger Republic by its military ruler, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, raises more questions than answers.

The league had challenged the Federal Government to react to the allegations because to keep silent would erode public confidence.

LND in a statement on Friday, expressed worry at what it described as “France’s well-documented history of destabilising regions to secure access to natural resources.”

The statement by the spokesman Dr. Ladan Salihu, said critical analysis of the Nigerian government’s denial and its supporting arguments reveals significant gaps in logic and veracity.

“The government categorically denies colluding with France to destabilise Niger. However, France’s track record in Africa – supporting insurgencies and covert operations to secure resources – casts doubt on this outright dismissal,” the league added.

It wondered why Boko Haram, ISWAP and other terror groups continued to acquire sophisticated weapons, including drones, which, it noted, are accessible only through state-sponsored channels or illicit global arms networks, if Nigeria was committed to combating terrorism.

“Who are the actors facilitating these supplies and why has the government failed to curtail these supply lines for nearly two decades?” it asked.

The league recalled that President Bola Tinubu as Chairman of ECOWAS had openly backed military invasion of Niger Republic “but for the refusal of the EU and the international community.

“Nigeria’s support for ECOWAS sanctions and even military invasion against Niger following the military coup undermines this claim of fostering peace. These sanctions have exacerbated the suffering of ordinary Nigeriens and strained bilateral relations, indicating a misalignment between rhetoric and actions.”

According to the statement, the Nigerian government’s denial of hosting foreign military bases does not address the central issue of “the presence of highly sophisticated weaponry in the hands of insurgents.

“The claim that Nigeria safeguards its sovereignty does not explain how international arms and funding networks continue to fuel terrorism within its borders.

“If Nigeria is indeed independent in its security operations, why has it been unable to intercept these networks or identify their sources?”

It noted that the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and Kano-Maradi Railway highlighted as evidence of its commitment to Niger’s development, were faced with delays and controversies, which it said, was often attributed to instability in the region.

“If Nigeria truly prioritises these initiatives, its inability to address the root causes of regional insecurity, such as arms proliferation and terrorist funding, calls into question its sincerity.

“The government’s denial of the existence of a Lakurawa terrorist headquarters in Sokoto State is undermined by the documented presence of insurgent strongholds within Nigeria’s borders.

“While Operation Forest Sanity III is cited as a countermeasure, such initiatives have yet to produce lasting results. The persistence of terrorism suggests either a lack of capacity or complicity, and dismissing these allegations without transparency only fuels skepticism,” the league argued.

Arewa Think Tank blames desperate politicians

Meanwhile, a Northern group, Arewa Think Tank (ATT) has blamed politicians for being behind the allegations by Tchiani, saying that the claims by the Niger Republic leader were the imagination and calculated moves by “desperate politicians to frustrate President Tinubu from giving Nigerians the much needed dividends of democracy.”

In a statement on Friday by its Convener, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, the Arewa Think Tank argued that Nigeria has never engaged in any overt or covert alliance with France or any other country to sponsor terrorist attacks or destabilize the Niger Republic in the wake of the undemocratic change in the leadership of that country.

“We are therefore warning desperate politicians not to mismanage our relationship with Niger Republic and cause acrimony between the two neighbouring countries. Nigeria has the history of living peacefully with the world, not to talk of living peacefully with its neighbours. The election has come and gone, it is time for governance. Politicians should wait until the whistle is blown for another election before they will start doing what they want to do for the electioneering campaign.

“For now, we want peace in the country so that we can enjoy the dividends of democracy. These desperate politicians should allow President Tinubu to govern well. If they have issues with him, they should meet him for an amicable settlement, but not to rock the boat. They should not show their desperation to destabilise the country because there must be a country before anybody can govern.

“Desperate politicians should not collaborate with foreign enemies to destroy this country. They have been trying to destroy this great country for a long time. We won’t allow them to do it. By God’s grace they will not succeed, Tinubu will succeed.”

The Northern group said: “Arewa Think Tank strongly rejects allegations made in a viral video by the military leader of Niger Republic, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, claiming non-existent collusion between Nigeria and France to destabilize his country.

“These claims exist solely in the realm of imagination, as Nigeria has never engaged in any overt or covert alliance with France – or any other country – to sponsor terrorist attacks or destabilize the Niger Republic in the wake of the undemocratic change in the leadership of that country.

“It is on record that President Tinubu as Chairman of ECOWAS, has demonstrated exemplary leadership, keeping the doors of the sub-regional body open to re-engaging the Niger Republic despite the political situation in the country.

“We believe that Nigeria remains committed to fostering peace, harmony, and historic diplomatic ties with Niger. We are happy that Nigeria’s Armed Forces, in collaboration with partners in the Multinational Joint Task Force, are succeeding in curbing terrorism within the region. It is, therefore, absurd to suggest that Nigeria would conspire with any foreign power to undermine the peace and security of a neighbouring country.”

ATT said as a group committed to peace and unity of our country, Arewa Think Tank knows that no part of Nigeria has been ceded to any foreign power for subversive operations in Niger Republic.

“We will continue to encourage Nigerian government officials for their untiring commitment to fostering peace and security between the government and people of Nigeria and Niger Republic, and for their efforts towards stronger cooperation in the ECOWAS region.” the statement said.

