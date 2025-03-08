Share

A group of Concerned Northern Christian Youths (CNCY) has raised alarm over the leadership tussle currently besieging the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria.

Addressing newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday, Paul Katuka, the leader of CNCY, said, “We call on all Christian leaders, especially those in Northern Nigeria, to stand firm against external interference and uphold the integrity of the Church. The truth of the word of God should at all times be our guiding principle.”

The group also called on all Christian leaders in the North to stand firm against external meddling and to ensure that the word of God remains the guiding light in all church affairs.

He further urged the youth to remain vigilant, adding, “We also urge our youth to remain vigilant and steadfast in defending the truth, ensuring that the body of Christ remains free from political contamination.”

Katuka warned local politicians to refrain from interfering in religious matters, emphasizing that such actions distort the truth of the Bible. “We strongly warn politicians to direct their political grievances elsewhere and to keep their hands off the sacred matters of the Church,” he cautioned.

He also issued a stern warning to anyone who might exploit religion for political gain, advising them to desist to avoid invoking the wrath of Almighty God.

Highlighting the sacred nature of the CAN leadership in the North, Katuka remarked that it is not a political appointment but a divine calling, deeply rooted in structure, order, and the will of God.

“Any attempt to manipulate or impose leadership from outside will be resisted by every well-meaning Christian in the North,” he declared.

Furthermore, Katuka condemned the involvement of politicians in validating an election process whose legitimacy remains highly questionable.

“It is deeply troubling that politicians validate an election whose legitimacy remains highly unresolved,” he added.

