Northern Christian Leaders Laud Gov Inuwa’s Policy Of Inclusivity

…Say Gombe Gov’s Commitment to Peace, Security and Devt is Model for Emulation

The prominent Christian leaders across the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), led by Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam, have praised Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for his commitment to fostering social inclusivity, economic development, and infrastructural growth.

They made these remarks during a dinner organized by Governor Inuwa Yahaya in honour of the visiting clergy and members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) delegation at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Gombe.

The leader of the delegation explained that they were in Gombe to extend their felicitations to the Muslim community on the occasion of the Eid El-Fitr festival.

The warm hospitality extended to the visiting delegation, he noted, reflects the governor’s spirit of inclusiveness, peace, and unity, which he noted are ingredients vital for the growth and development of both the Northern region and the country as a whole.

Rev. Pam also acknowledged the significant strides made under Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s leadership, particularly in the area of infrastructural development.

He specifically highlighted the investment in the 40-megawatt hydro power project at the Dadinkowa Dam and the ongoing industrialization efforts at the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park.

The cleric described these twin projects as presenting “endless possibilities,” with the potential to provide economic, social, and investment opportunities for shared prosperity.

On the topic of peace and security, Rev. Pam commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s leadership, noting that his efforts have made Gombe a model of stability in Northern Nigeria.

He also applauded the governor’s role as Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum for promoting regional cooperation and providing practical solutions to security challenges in the North.

Rev. Pam also used the occasion to condemn the recent killing of 16 Northerners in Edo State, calling on both the Federal and Edo State governments to ensure the culprits are apprehended and brought to justice.

In his response, Governor Inuwa Yahaya emphasized that the unity, synergy, and understanding demonstrated during the visit by the Northern Christian delegation reflect the deep bond that once defined the people of Northern Nigeria.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya further described Gombe as a “mini Nigeria,” where people of different ethnic groups and religions live in harmony, demonstrating peaceful coexistence.

He stressed that this peaceful atmosphere was not by accident but the result of the people’s support and the government’s steadfast commitment to maintaining peace and security.

He lamented that the insecurity affecting some parts of Northern Nigeria is often driven by an insatiable desire for material wealth.

However, he expressed optimism that if individuals focus on legitimate means of earning a living, crime and criminality would diminish.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also highlighted the challenges arising from the competition for scarce resources, particularly between farmers and herders, which is exacerbated by rapid population growth and inadequate provision for the people.

He explained that his administration’s decision to establish the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park was aimed at providing a conducive environment for potential investors, much like the late Northern Premier did to strengthen the region’s economy.

He noted that the influx of investors into the industrial park would bring economic prosperity not just to Gombe but to the entire North East and Nigeria.

The Governor emphasized that poverty, disease, and hunger are issues that transcend ethnic and religious lines, and called on all Nigerians to work together to restore hope and normalcy to the country.

A special prayer session was led by Reverend Father Dodo for the peace, progress and prosperity of Gombe State and Nigeria.

