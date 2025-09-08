Northern Christian Lauds Tinubu For Acknowledging Shettima’s Loyalty Ahead Of 2027

The Northern Christian Forum on Monday lauded President Bola Tinubu of reaffirming the commitment and loyalty of his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

New Telegraph recalls that Mr President recently commented on Vice President Kashim Shettima’s loyalty and why people are envious.

It would also be recalled that some groups have been asking him to drop Shettima ahead of 2027.

According to the Forum, the development has, however, confirmed that the President will not drop him in his re-election bid

The Northern Christian Youth Forum [NCYF] led by Rev. Pinot Atuluku as President thanked President Tinubu and vow that it will mobilise 20 Million Northern Christian votes for Mr President ahead of 2027.

They are happy that Kashim Shettima as the most senior political leader from the north has carried everyone along irrespective of religion.

Acknowledge his roles in promoting peace and harmony within the north using diverse strategic interventions towards making sure that Christians are carried along.