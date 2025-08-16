Northern Christian Group Appoints Pioneer National Youth Chairman

The Board of Trustees, Northern Christian Religious Leaders Assembly, has appointed Mr Emmanuel Degubi as the pioneer National Chairman of the Church’s National Youth Wing.

This is contained in a statement signed by Rev. Simon Dolly, Secretary General of the organisation, and made available to newsmen in Abuja recently.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Degubi’s appointment will run for a single term of five years, with effect from Aug. 6.

Degubi is from the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Goodnews Church, Damaturu, Yobe.

According to the statement, he was appointed due to his dedication to youth empowerment and his ability to unite young believers across northern Nigeria.

“He will be responsible for coordinating and establishing youth structures across 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“His mandate includes promoting spiritual growth, mobilising and mentoring youth leaders, and working in synergy with other arms of the assembly to promote unity and faith-based initiatives.

“He will also serve as a voice and representative of the youth wing at various assemblies and interfaith engagements,” it said.

Meanwhile, the board of trustees charged Degubi to lead with boldness, humility, and spiritual sensitivity, and to fulfil his divine responsibility to the glory of God.

“We charge you to lead with boldness, humility, spiritual sensitivity, and unwavering dedication to the vision and values of the body of Christ.

“This is a sacred trust and a call to serve, not just administratively, but spiritually and purposefully,” it said.