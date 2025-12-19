Northern CAN To Tinubu: Nigerians Are Now Living In Fear Of Insecurity

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in northern Nigeria has appealed to the Federal Government and governors to strengthen the country’s security architecture throughout the yuletide period. Chairman of Northern CAN, Yakubu Pam, said the rising insecurity in the country is casting a shadow on the celebration of Christmas in many Nigerian communities.

In a statement yesterday, Pam said a “large number of Christians are considering staying back in their places of residence out of fear for their safety, as highways, rural communities, and even places of worship have become targets of violent attacks”.

He said safeguarding the lives and properties of all Nigerians remain fundamental to national unity and social stability. Pam said the Federal Government must deploy security operatives to vulnerable areas during the Yuletide season.

“The Yuletide season ushers in a period of spiritual reflection, peace, and goodwill across the world as the world celebrates this occasion, I wish to call on President Bola Tinubu, governors of the northern states and the FCT minister to take urgent, visible, and decisive steps to guarantee the safety of lives and property during the celebrations and beyond,” the statement reads.

“Persistent and deeply troubling security challenges confronting the nation in recent times, particularly the escalating activities of bandits, terrorists, and other criminal groups across many parts of Northern Nigeria.

“Christmas represents the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, and it is traditionally marked by family reunions, communal worship, and acts of love and generosity, noting that the increasing insecurity threatens the festivities. “This unfortunate reality is unacceptable in a constitutional democracy where freedom of movement, worship, and association must be protected at all times.”