Northern Can Rejects Shari’ah Council’s Call For Amupitan’s Removal

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday rejected the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN)’s call for the removal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Joash Amupitan.

The Council on Wednesday insisted that the Muslim community would not recognise any election conducted by INEC under Amupitan, citing a lack of confidence in his integrity to be fair to all faiths. SCSN President, Sheikh Bashir Umar, said the mistrust resulted from Amupitan’s legal brief in which he was said to have acknowledged claims of Christian genocide in the country.

He said: “We demand the immediate removal and prosecution of the INEC chairman and declare that no election conducted under a cloud of compromised integrity can be recognised as credible.”

But in a statement, the Northern CAN Chairman, Joseph Hayab, and Secretary-General, Mohammed Naga, fired back at the SCSN, describing the Council’s call as a “dangerous attempt to politicise religion” and to undermine a critical national institution.

They also warned the Council not to “hide behind a religious platform to pursue political agendas or intimidate public officials”. The Christian group insisted that Amupitan has a constitutional right to freedom of religion, and that expressing concerns over “the challenges faced by his religion does not amount to bias or disqualification from public service”.

The association said Muslims had previously occupied sensitive national positions despite being publicly associated with religious causes, without facing similar scrutiny, and urged Nigerians to focus on competence, integrity and national interest rather than religious affiliation.

It said the controversy further reinforces concerns about persistent religious discrimination against Christians in Nigeria, particularly in appointments to sensitive national offices. CAN recalled that the two immediate past INEC chairmen were Muslims from Northern Nigeria, warning against narratives that suggest that only adherents of a particular religion are qualified to lead INEC.

The association said: “Anyone hiding under the guise of the Shari’ah Council to demand the removal of the INEC chairman over political or sectarian interests should come out boldly.

Otherwise, the ploy has died naturally. “Are they saying that no other religion should serve as INEC chairman except Muslims? “The most important question Nigerians should ask is whether Prof. Amupitan is competent or not. That should be the focus, not his faith.”

Meanwhile, Northern CAN raised concerns over what it described as emerging signals of a coordinated political agenda ahead of the 2027 general election.

It cited recent comments attributed to the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, suggesting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) could risk electoral defeat if it abandons a Northern Muslim-Muslim ticket for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.