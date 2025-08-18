Northern CAN Leaders Praise Gombe Gov For Inclusive Governance

…’ You’re a Unifying Figure in a Time of Deepening Regional Divisions’

…Gov Urges Faith Leaders to be Ambassadors of Peace, Spread Gospel of Unity

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have lauded Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, for his purposeful leadership style, describing him as a unifying figure and a symbol of inclusive governance in a time of deepening regional divisions.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Governor, Chairman of CAN in the 19 Northern States and FCT, Rev. Dr. Joseph John Hayab, expressed admiration for Inuwa Yahaya’s consistent commitment to infrastructural development, economic empowerment and peace-building.

“At this critical moment in our history, when suspicion, stereotypes, and divisions have crept deep into the fabric of our society, there is no better person than yourself to lead the urgent conversation and actions required to reclaim our shared values of unity, peace, and mutual respect,” the CAN Chairman said.

He described Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s leadership as impactful, and a model worthy of replication across the North, a region, he said is currently in dire need of healing, integration and purpose-driven leadership.

“Your Excellency, your position as Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum is both a recognition of your competence and a call to serve as a unifying voice for the region.

Northern Nigeria needs healing, and with your steady hand and inclusive vision, we are confident that a new narrative can be written for our people.”

The CAN leader proposed the establishment of a North-wide peace and unity initiative, driven by grassroots engagement and education. He emphasised that young people must be taught to see one another through the lens of shared humanity rather than religious or ethnic identity.

“We must invest in peace, not through wishful thinking, but through deliberate policies and sustained leadership. This is where your role, Your Excellency, becomes critical, to rally your fellow governors behind a collective vision of a peaceful and prosperous North.”

Visibly impressed by the state’s transformation, Rev. Hayap praised key projects such as the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, noting that the level of investment and development in Gombe was unmatched anywhere else in the country.

He further said, “We have seen unity in diversity in Gombe State, and this is worth celebrating. Your Excellency, your signature is clearly visible in education, especially with the construction of mega schools across the state, which will no doubt shape the future of generations to come”.

He also noted the upgrading of health infrastructure, particularly the comprehensive reconstruction of the General Hospital, Kumo, which facilitated its elevation to a Federal Medical Centre (FMC), as well as the modernization of the Schools of Nursing and Midwifery that now serve as vital institutions for manpower development in the health sector, as great achievements which the Governor deserves to be commended for.

Rev. Hayap further commended the expansive road network across the state, pointing out how strategic road construction has opened access to previously isolated communities.

He also cited major infrastructure projects such as the High Court Complex, the new State Assembly building, and the ultra-modern State Secretariat as evidence of the Governor’s institutional development drive, saying, “If similar strides could be replicated across the region and country, we would have a glimpse of heaven here on earth.”

On the social front, the CAN leader expressed appreciation for the Governor’s inclusive approach to governance, noting that communities in Gombe are carried along regardless of religion or ethnicity.

He recalled the Governor’s swift intervention and empathy in response to a recent tragic incident involving some Christians, describing it as an example of moral leadership, institutional strength and compassion in action.

He also stated that Gombe had become a model for development, progress and peace, suggesting that the state should be made the headquarters of interfaith dialogue in Northern Nigeria.

In his response, Governor Inuwa Yahaya thanked the Christian Association of Nigeria for selecting Gombe as host of the youth wing NEC meeting, describing it as proof of the peaceful and hospitable environment the state is known for.

“In Gombe, we believe in the unity of our people, regardless of religious, ethnic or cultural differences. In the eyes of God, we are one. There is no reason for hatred, no justification for division”, the Governor said.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya further called on the people of the North to draw inspiration from the legacies of late Premier Sir Ahmadu Bello, who championed the cause of unity and peaceful coexistence in the region.

“Your visit is encouraging, and I urge other states to emulate Gombe in promoting peace and harmony. You, as faith leaders, can become ambassadors of peace, spreading the gospel of unity across Nigeria”, he stated.

Recounting the situation he inherited in 2019, the Governor noted that his administration met a state without a clearly defined development framework, which he said, necessitated the creation of DEVAGOM, a 10-year Development Plan aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and endorsed by the Gombe State House of Assembly.

“All our projects and interventions across the state are deliberately tied to the targets set in the DEVAGOM plan, ensuring that our development is both sustainable and inclusive,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya explained.

He reaffirmed the readiness of his administration to collaborate with all religious, ethnic and professional groups in building a peaceful and united Gombe, and by extension, Nigeria.

The CAN delegation used the visit to offer special prayers for peace, progress and divine guidance for Gombe State and Nigeria at large, as well as for God to continue to protect, guide and grant the Governor more wisdom and strength to sustain the good work he is known for.