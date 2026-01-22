Northern CAN Donates Relief Materials To Yelewata IDPs

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States has donated relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area, those displaced from Gwer West Local Government Area, and persons living with disabilities in Benue State.

The humanitarian intervention comes as the Benue State Government confirmed the receipt of donations totaling N1.275 billion to support victims of recent attacks in Yelewata and Gwer West. The funds include a N1 billion donation from the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, through her Renewed Hope Initiative, alongside contributions from other donors.

The relief materials donated by Northern CAN were presented at the association’s secretariat in Makurdi, where the Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Dr. J. J. Hayap, said the intervention was carried out in collaboration with Barnabas Fund to support vulnerable populations affected by insecurity.

Dr. Hayap explained that Northern CAN resolved to intervene in states severely impacted by violence and displacement, including Kaduna, Plateau, Borno, Benue, and Ondo States. He noted that similar interventions had previously been carried out in Kaduna and Ondo, with Benue State being the latest beneficiary.

He assured the displaced persons that they were not alone in their suffering, stressing that persecution against the church would not prevail, as victory ultimately belongs to God’s people. According to him, the relief materials were not acts of charity to beggars but a deliberate demonstration of solidarity by the church with communities in distress.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Hyacinth Alia, Apostle Dr. King Ajav commended the leadership of Northern CAN for its compassion and timely support to the people of Benue State.

He assured the IDPs that the state government was committed to ensuring their safe return to their ancestral homes and described the intervention as immeasurable and impactful.

In his welcome address, the Vice Chairman of CAN in Benue State, Rev. Jonathan Terwase Ugbede, lamented that many communities in the state had endured insecurity, displacement, and violence for more than 15 years. He expressed appreciation to the Northern CAN leadership for standing with the people of Benue during their time of need.

Rev. Ugbede disclosed that beneficiaries of the intervention included IDPs from Yelewata in Guma LGA, Gwer West LGA, and persons living with disabilities, selected based on vulnerability and need.

Meanwhile, at a press conference in Makurdi, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Deaconess Deborah Serumun Aber, announced that Governor Alia has constituted a committee chaired by the SSG to ensure the transparent and effective utilization of the donated funds.

She revealed that the State Executive Council (EXCO) has approved the flag-off of resettlement housing construction in Yelewata as part of efforts to address the humanitarian fallout from last year’s crisis in the area.

According to the SSG, the state has adopted a United Nations resettlement model for conflict-affected communities where displaced persons cannot immediately return to their ancestral homes. Under the plan, a resettlement site has been created within Yelewata, close to the original community, with land provided by the local government chairman.

She disclosed that 62 two-bedroom housing units, complete with sanitary facilities, will be constructed in the first phase to enable displaced persons to reintegrate and gradually exit IDP camps. She added that the long-term objective of the Alia administration remains the safe return of displaced persons to their homes once security challenges are fully addressed.

Deaconess Aber further revealed that the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) component of the project has already been completed, with solar-powered boreholes installed to provide running water at the resettlement site ahead of the commencement of housing construction.