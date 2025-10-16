Northern Ambassadors Endorse Tinubu For 2027

…Name Matawalle As Grand Patron

The Northern Ambassadors for Renewed Hope, a powerful coalition representing the collective aspirations of the 19 northern states, has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election.

With a membership exceeding one million, the group announced its resolute support during a landmark press conference in Abuja, signalling robust regional backing for Tinubu’s transformative leadership and his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Adding further weight to the declaration, the coalition appointed Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence, as its Grand Patron, recognising his instrumental role in advancing security and youth welfare in the North.

The coalition praised President Tinubu’s commitment to Nigeria’s progress, particularly his focus on economic revitalisation, infrastructural development, and national unity.

“President Tinubu has shown remarkable vision in steering Nigeria toward prosperity,” said Comrade Usman Musa, National Coordinator of the Northern Ambassadors for Renewed Hope.

“His policies are not only bold but inclusive, ensuring that every region, especially the North, feels the impact of his governance.

“From agricultural transformation to job creation for our youth, Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is laying a solid foundation for a stronger Nigeria.”Musa emphasized the tangible benefits of Tinubu’s reforms in the northern region, citing investments in farming, rural infrastructure, and education as game-changers.

“The North is witnessing unprecedented attention to its needs. Farmers are receiving support to boost productivity, schools are being revitalized, and our roads are improving. These are not mere promises but realities we can see and feel,” he stated.

He further lauded Tinubu’s ability to foster unity across Nigeria’s diverse regions, describing him as a leader with the foresight to bridge divides and build a cohesive nation.

“Tinubu’s leadership transcends tribal and regional lines. He governs with fairness, ensuring that every Nigerian has a stake in the nation’s progress,” Musa added.

The group expressed unshakable confidence in Tinubu’s ability to lead Nigeria into a prosperous future. “We believe in President Tinubu’s vision for a Nigeria that works for all.

“His economic reforms are stabilising our currency, attracting investments, and creating opportunities for our people. We are proud to stand with him and pledge our full support for his re-election in 2027,” Musa declared.

He called on northerners and Nigerians at large to rally behind Tinubu, emphasising that his leadership offers the best path to sustainable development and global competitiveness.

On Matawalle, the group added: “He is a leader who understands the pulse of the North. His reforms in the defence sector, from improving troop welfare to equipping our forces with modern tools, have significantly weakened the grip of bandits and insurgents.

“We are safer today because of his dedication.”

Musa further praised Matawalle’s hands-on approach to governance, noting his regular engagements with northern communities to address their concerns.

“Matawalle is not a distant leader. He listens to the people, works with traditional and religious leaders, and ensures that our youth are not left behind.

“His programs for skills acquisition and entrepreneurship are giving hope to thousands of young northerners,” he stated.

The coalition highlighted Matawalle’s role in fostering collaboration between security agencies and local communities, which has led to a marked decline in violent incidents across the region.

“By naming Matawalle our Grand Patron, we honour his tireless efforts and signal our trust in his ability to continue delivering for the North and Nigeria,” Musa added.

The Northern Ambassadors for Renewed Hope underscored the powerful synergy between Tinubu and Matawalle as a driving force for national progress.

“President Tinubu and Minister Matawalle are a formidable team. Their combined efforts in governance and security are setting Nigeria on a path to greatness,” Musa affirmed.

He highlighted Tinubu’s trust in capable leaders like Matawalle as evidence of his commitment to building a competent and result-oriented administration.

“Tinubu’s choice of leaders like Matawalle shows he values excellence and delivery. Together, they are addressing our challenges with precision and passion,” he said.

Musa called on Nigerians to unite behind Tinubu’s vision, emphasising the importance of collective action in achieving national goals.