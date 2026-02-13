North-West Varsity Signs MoU With University Of Lahore

Northwest University Sokoto (NWUS) has signed its first inter- national Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Lahore, Pakistan, in a move to deepen academic collaboration, re- search exchange, and global institutional engagement.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mukhtar Umar Bunza, disclosed this wednesday during a press conference, describing the agreement as a milestone in the university’s commitment to internationalisation and capacity development.

He said the partnership aligns with the vision of the Founder and Pro-Chancellor, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, to advance higher education through cross-border cooperation and position the institution within the global academic ecosystem.

According to Bunza, the MoU establishes a structured framework for cooperation in teaching, research, training, and scholarly exchange, aimed at strengthening institutional capacity and expanding learning opportunities for students and faculty members.

He explained that both institutions would explore collaboration in academic exchange programmes, joint research initiatives, curriculum enrichment, and professional training. The agreement also provides for participation in seminars, conferences, workshops, and other scholarly engagements to promote best practices in higher education delivery.

The Vice-Chancellor added that the partnership creates avenues for staff and student mobility, collaborative academic development, and the sharing of institutional expertise — initiatives expected to enhance research output and foster intercultur- al understanding.