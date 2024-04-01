North west APC Threatens Legal Action Over Allegations Of Palliatives To Bandits

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North West has asked members of the opposition in Zamfara State alleging that the Minister of State, Defence, Muhammad Bello Matawalle, gave palliatives to bandits, to come forward with their evidence or risk prosecution. Addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party, Musa Mailafiya Mada, said the party welcomes positive criticisms from the opposition, but such criticisms should not violate the provisions of freedom of speech of individuals.

Mada accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administrations in Zamfara of allegedly slandering the immediate past governor of the state, Matawalle, who is now the Minister of State, Defence. The APC stalwart said the allegation against Mattawalle can never be overlooked, adding that sponsors of such fake news against the minister must either provide proof of the alleged foodstuffs distributed to bandits or tender a public apology to the Minister on the pages of at least two national dailies within two weeks. According to him, “If no action is taken on the side of the sponsors of this fake news on the expiration of the ultimatum on April 14, a legal action will be instituted against them.”

Mada also said: “It has come to our notice that some unscrupulous elements in this geopolitical zone, particularly Zamfara State, made it their daily habit to use instruments of mainstream and the new media in tarnishing the image of our party leaders. “Similarly, it is a well known fact that the PDP government in Zamfara State made name for itself in slandering the immediate past governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, now the Hon. Minister of State, Defence.”