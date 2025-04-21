North To Decide Candidate To Support Ahead Of 2027 Presidential Election — Baba-Ahmed

Share

Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Tinubu has said the North will, in the next six months, take a stand on who to support for the presidency in 2027.

Baba-Ahmed who appeared alongside a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf, stated that no politician can win the presidency in 2027 without the support of the Northern region.

He lamented the state of the nation and urged northerners to resist divisive and deceptive politicians ahead of the next general elections.

According to the former presidential aide, the North had suffered greatly during the Boko Haram insurgency, which affected all groups, Muslims, Christians, Fulani, Baju, and others, highlighting the need for unity.

He therefore warned against further marginalization of the North, noting that continued disregard for the region would have consequences.

Baba-Ahmed urged the northern region to look beyond identity politics, stressing that competence and integrity should guide voter decisions.

He said, “In the next six months, the North will decide where it stands. If the rest of the country wants to join us, fine. If not, we will go our own way. One thing is clear: nobody can become president of Nigeria without northern support.

“We want a government that understands our problems and can address them. After Buhari’s eight years, we became wiser.

“Now, we are in another government, and we are still crying. Is crying all we know how to do?

“Before Buhari became president, Boko Haram was bombing mosques, churches, Abuja, and Lagos. That was a time Northerners had to unite.

“Today, no politician can just show up and expect Northerners to fall in line. Who are you?

“If they plan to rig the election, they should be careful. It won’t be good for Nigeria.

“The North is watching, elders, masses, and interest groups will soon say “enough is enough ‘. The injustice and sidelining must stop.

“We are tired of being deceived into voting based on religion or ethnicity. That era is over. We just want a right leader, we just want someone who will solve our problems,” he said.

