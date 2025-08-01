North, S’West Benefitted More From Buhari, Tinubu Govt- Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani on Friday said the North and South-West are the highest beneficiaries of political appointments under the late former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu administration.

The former lawmaker who made this known in a statement issued on his X handle, said the North and South-West also benefited more from projects from both administrations.

Shehu Sani made the remark while dismissing claims that Tinubu’s administration favours the South against the North.

READ ALSO

He wrote: “Under the immediate past and present administration, the North West and the South West regions are the highest beneficiaries of political appointments and projects.

“Those who are saying the ‘North’ is disfavoured against the ‘South’ are deliberately distorting this reality.

“The match is not yet half time, wait for more goals or penalties.”