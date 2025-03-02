North, South battle for FCC’s Chairmanship

Share

There is an ongoing intense lobby for the Federal Character Commission (FCC) appointment, as the tenure of the Board members comes to an end on June 30 this year.

As commissioners on the Board are lobbying for second term of another 5 years, the South and North are lobbying for the chairmanship position of the Commission.

A Southern Commissioner, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Chairmanship should come to the South after 26 years of Commission’s establishment.

According to the Commissioner, there wouldn’t be any justification for the North to produce the chairman of the Commission this time around, having done that in the last 26 years.

Since the Commission was established in 1996 by late Gen. Sani Abacha as Military Head of State, the North had produced the Chairmen of the Commission.

However, a Northern counterpart of the Commissioner argued that the North should produce the Chairmanship since the South occupies the Chairmanship of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) another Federal Government employment agency.

The Northern Commissioner argued that the two government agencies saddled with employment of applicants into MDAs cannot be headed by Southerners.

According to him: “This would be a violation of federal character.”

His Southern counterpart dismissed his position, stating that federal character had not kept to its establishment mandate.

He argued that the Federal Character Commission mandates were more violated in the administration of the former President Muhammadu Buhari, where the Chairman was from Kwara State and the Secretary, Bello Tukur (Taraba State), both from North.”

Also, Buhari violated the FCC mandate in other appointments and infrastructure, according to him.

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) was created by Decree in 1996 by the military regime of Sani Abacha. The 1999 Constitution included the FCC as one of the 14 independent federal executive bodies. Its first mandate is to work out an equitable formula, subject to the approval of the president, for the distribution of posts in public service as well as political appointments.

The commission is composed of a chairman, 37 commissioners representing the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and the Secretary of the Commission. The Chairman, commissioners and secretary are appointed by the President upon nomination by the state government and confirmation by the National Assembly.

It was also exclusively gathered that the North West is insisting on having the Chairmanship of the Commission on the grounds that they voted more for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last election. According to a source, the North Central had held the position of chairmanship for 15 years.

Prof. Shuaib Oba AbdulRaheem, former Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Kwara State served as chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) for two terms (2003-2008 and 2008-2013).

The incumbent chairman, Dr. Muheeba Farida Dankaka (Kwara State) North Central is completing her first tenure in June.

“There must be balancing. The North Central cannot hold the chairmanship again. Doing that will give them 20 years of the leadership of the Commission,” the source insisted.

Further, the Southern Commissioner said: “You should let them know that what happened during President Muhammadu Buhari was an aberration, where the positions meant for North and South were taken to the North.

“Some persons are already saying that the North Central has taken enough in the Commission. Therefore, the tenure of the Chairman should not be renewed. The person that left before the incumbent chairman was from Borno State, North East.

“They want the issue of the Secretary of the Commission, which is occupied by the oldest Director in Acting capacity, Dr. Chuks Okoli, to be settled before the board would be properly constituted and once this is done, they believe that the chairman would come from the North but it would not come from North Central because they have held the position for fifteen years. Prof. Shuaib Oba AbdulRaheem (Kwara State) was there for 10 years and the incumbent chairman, Dr. Muheeba Farida Dankaka (Kwara State) 5 years. They were both substantive chairmen.”

Arguing that the chairmanship position of the FCC should come to the North, the Commissioner said, “Today, the chairman of the FCSC, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, is a Southerner. Therefore, it is inappropriate for the President to appoint a Southerner as Chairman of FCC. But when a Northerner was the chairman of the FCC and a Northerner was also secretary, he didn’t say anything. They kept quiet. People went to court against that aberration. The court nullified the appointments but said since their tenure almost finishing, they should be allowed to serve out.

