North London Derby Headlines EPL Weekend On Supersport

A heavyweight North London Derby between Tottenham and Arsenal anchors a compelling weekend of Premier League action, with crucial points at stake across the table.

All matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport Premier League (DStv Ch. 203, GOtv Ch. 65). Saturday’s action begins at 4:00 p.m. as fifth-placed Chelsea host Burnley.

Chelsea return from a 10-day break, following a 2–2 draw with Leeds, and will look to strengthen their push for a top four finish.

Burnley, 19th but buoyed by a 3–2 win over Crystal Palace, face a sterner challenge away from home. At 6:30 p.m., West Ham United welcome Bournemouth.

West Ham remain in the relegation zone after drawing 1–1 with Man United and need points to steady their campaign. Bournemouth claimed a 2–1 victory at Everton and aim to build on that result.

The headline clash on Saturday sees Man City host Newcastle United at 9:00 p.m. City’s 3–0 win over Fulham kept them within reach of leaders Arsenal, and victory here would cut the gap to two points.

Newcastle arrive in high spirits after a 6–1 Champions League triumph over Qarabag in midweek. Sunday opens at 3:00 p.m. with Nottingham Forest against Liverpool.

Forest sit just above the drop zone following a goalless draw with Wolves. Liverpool, who edged Sunderland 1–0, have had time to regroup as they pursue European qualification.

Attention then turns to Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal at 5:30 p.m. Arsenal’s 2–2 draw at Wolves on Wednesday halted their momentum but they remain top.

Spurs, fresher after nearly two weeks without action, will look to dent their rivals’ title ambitions in a derby with major implications.

The round concludes on Monday at 9:00 p.m. when Everton face Man United. Everton seek a response after losing to Bournemouth, while fourth-placed United aim to consolidate their Champions League position.

