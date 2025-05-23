New Telegraph

May 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. North Korea’s Leader…

North Korea’s Leader Slams ‘Serious Accident’ at Warship Launch

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has condemned a “serious accident” during the launch of a new warship yesterday, calling it a “criminal act” that could not be tolerated. Parts of the 5,000-ton destroyer’s bottom were crushed, tipping the vessel off balance, state media reported.

Kim, who was present at the launch, has ordered the ship be restored before a key party meeting in June, and for those involved in designing the ship to be held responsible for the incident which he said “severely damaged the dignity and pride of our nation in an instant.”

State media reports did not mention any casualties or injuries as a result of the incident, reports the BBC.

Kim attributed yesterday’s accident, which took place at a shipyard in the eastern port city of Chongjin, to “absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism”.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

2027: CUPP Faults Tinubu’s Endorsement By APC Gov’s
Read Next

Nigerian Students Affected As Trump Bars Harvard From Enrolling Int’l Students
Share
Copy Link
×