On Friday, North Korea threatened a “Terrible response” if it detects further drones crossing into its airspace from South Korea, escalating tensions despite recent diplomatic overtures between the two sides.

The North Korean Government gave this warning in a statement issued by Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

She said, Pyongyang claims it shot down a surveillance drone last month, publishing images of wreckage allegedly equipped with cameras and used to monitor “important targets,” including border areas.

“I give advance warning that reoccurrence of such provocation as violating the inalienable sovereignty of the DPRK will surely provoke a terrible response,” Kim said, using the acronym for North Korea’s official name.

“We don’t care who the very manipulator of the drone infiltration into the airspace of the DPRK is and whether it is an individual or a civilian organization,” she added.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who took office last year, has sought to ease tensions with the North. His administration initially denied official involvement in the January drone incident, suggesting civilians may have been responsible.

However, a joint military-police task force in Seoul has since launched an investigation into three active-duty soldiers and one intelligence officer to “thoroughly establish the truth.”

South Korea’s Unification Minister, Chung Dong-young, expressed “deep regret” over the incident and reaffirmed Seoul’s commitment to reducing hostilities.

The situation poses a challenge to Lee’s reconciliation efforts, particularly as allegations surface that elements linked to former hardline president Yoon Suk Yeol may have been involved in earlier drone activities.

Analysts say Pyongyang appears to be closely watching developments in the South as it prepares for a major ruling party congress later this month — a key political event expected to outline North Korea’s foreign policy and security direction for the coming years.

Meanwhile, recent exemptions approved by a United Nations Security Council committee have allowed additional food and medical aid to enter North Korea, a move observers believe could help revive diplomatic engagement.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula remain fragile, with both sides balancing military posturing against renewed calls for dialogue.