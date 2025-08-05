North Got Over 50% Of 2024, 2025 Project Allocations, Says DG, Budget Office

The Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Tanimu Yakubu, said over half of the capital budget for 2024 and 2025 were allocated to projects and programmes in the North. Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Fovernor of Kano State and Babachir Lawal, ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) had accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of marginalising the North in infrastructure development.

Bashir Dalhatu, chairman of the board of trustees (BoT) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), also claimed Tinubu had neglected the region.

Reacting to the claims, Yakubu said the Federal Government is committed to the development of northern Nigeria. Yakubu said the narrative of northern marginalisation is “unfounded”, adding that the Tinubu administration is strategically mobilising resources to ensure balanced regional development and national progress.

“Contrary to politically motivated narratives, northern Nigeria is not on the margins, it is at the heart of federal investment priorities,” he said.

“Over 50 per cent of the capital budget for 2024 and 2025 is traceable to projects and programmes in the north when major national trunk infrastructure and water basin investments are properly accounted for.”

He said the government has invested in key infrastructure projects, including the dualisation of the Abuja– Kano expressway and the N12.1 trillion Sokoto–Badagry superhighway; a 1,068-kilometre cross-regional road project, with N3.63 trillion already approved for initial phases in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

The DG said the government’s initiatives include Kano–Maradi standard gauge railway, the Zungeru– Kano power transmission line, and the expansion of airport runways in Katsina, Maiduguri and Kaduna. He added that inland dry ports in Funtua and Bauchi are also being developed to boost agro-export and logistics.

Yakubu said the government is also investing heavily in water resource management through the river basin development authorities, adding that “unprecedented funding” is directed at irrigation, flood control, and rural livelihoods in key basins such as Sokoto-Rima and Upper Benue. He said security efforts have been intensified with increased funding for military operations in the northwest and north-central zones.

Yakubu noted that over N60 billion is being channelled through the national security adviser’s office and the Northm East Development Commission for rebuilding schools, markets, and farmlands in conflict affected areas.

“President Tinubu has increased funding for military operations in the North West and North Central, including Operation Hadarin Daji, Whirl Stroke, and Whirl Punch.

Yakubu also highlighted the government’s effort in social protection and economic inclusion, noting that out of the over 12 million households enrolled in conditional cash transfers, more than 60 per cent of the beneficiaries are from northern states.