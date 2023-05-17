North experiencing self-imposed educational backwardness –Adamu

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has admitted the educational backwardness in the North, blaming the people in the region for the “self-imposed” situation. He stated this at the public presentation of Core Curriculum Mini- mum Academic Standards (CCMAS) Book 1 series for Nigerian universities and a book in his honour in Abuja yesterday. The minister said un- like the people practic- ing Islam in other parts of the world, their counterparts in Northern Nigeria have been a major barrier to promoting education in the region. He said: “The North is in self-imposed educational backwardness because the interest of the North is Islam, and Islam is the greatest promulgator of knowledge.

“In 859 AD, one Fatima Al-Fihri (sic), a woman-Muslim woman established the first university in the world, at the time, the Italian universities, Oxford, and Cambridge universities had not started, and the first university still existing there, it is now in Morocco. “And about 100 years after that one, another university was established, the second university in the world before the universities of Europe, in Cairo and just like the first one, this university was established by a Muslim woman, Fatimatu Zahara (sic). “So the first two universities in the world were established by Muslim women and here people are using Islam to keep women at home. I think it does not make sense.” Adamu said out of the 37 new private universities approved by the government the majority of them are situated in the North. Speaking on the CC- MAS, the minister said the new curriculum would go a long way in adding value to graduates being churned out from Nigerian universities.

He said: “We must continue to ensure graduates from Nigerian universities are equipped with needed skills, knowledge and expertise in order to succeed in the 21st century. “We must consistently strive to improve our educational programmes and learning with the reality of global best practices. The CCMAS book series is aimed at achieving this goal. “ While saying the launch of CCMAS in 17 disciplines was one of the greatest steps taken by NUC to ensure Nige- rian universities meet current global demands, Adamu called for its full implementation. The outgoing minis- ter called for the estab- lishment of the Federal Teachers Service Com- mission, saying such a move would ensure reforms put in place in the teaching profession yield desired results. Former Independent National Electoral Com- mission (INEC) Chair- man, Attahiru Jega said the CCMAS is the right step in the right direc- tion.