North East Not Left Out In Legacy Projects – Umah

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, yesterday said Nigeria’s North-East geopolitical Zone had a legacy project of President Bola Tinubu administration.

The minister said in Lagos that the fourth legacy project of the administration stretched from Akwanga to Jos, Bauchi, and Gombe.

Umahi gave the assurance at a stakeholder engagement on the Phase One and Phase Two of the LagosCalabar Coastal Highway project, on Sunday in Lagos.

The minister said the fourth legacy project was partly funded by the China Exim Bank. He said: “Let me first start by discussing the fourth legacy project of Mr President.

“I watched a motion on the floor of the Senate where the motion was alluding that out of the four legacy projects of the President, none is for the North-East.

“We have a fourth legacy project of Mr President that is running from Akwanga. It goes to Jos and from Jos, it goes to Bauchi and to Gombe.

“It is being funded partly by the China Exim bank, but we came to a point of conflict because the president directed that the road should be redesigned on concrete and it should also be six lanes. That is, three lanes per carriageway.”

