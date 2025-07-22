North-Central Urges Tinubu To Return APC Chairmanship Ahead Of NEC Meeting

Ahead of the crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for Thursday, June 24, 2025, strong calls have emerged urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and party leaders to ensure that the position of National Chairman is returned to the North-Central region.

The North-Central APC Forum, led by Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, made this appeal in a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday, asserting that reinstating the chairmanship to the region aligns with the APC’s zoning principles and acknowledges the North-Central’s vital contributions to the party’s success.

In its statement, Zazzaga who served as a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 general elections—stated that returning the party’s leadership to the North-Central is a “fair and just” move, emphasizing that the region had initially held the chairmanship position through Senator Abdullahi Adamu (from Nasarawa State) until his resignation in July 2023.

Following Adamu’s exit, Abdullahi Ganduje from Kano State in the North-West assumed the position in August 2023, but he also resigned on June 27, 2025. Since then, Ali Bukar Dalori, the Deputy National Chairman (North) from Borno State, has been serving as Acting National Chairman.

“Returning the chairmanship to the North-Central is not a favour but a rightful and deserved decision,” the Forum declared, citing the region’s loyalty, electoral strength, and governance footprint within the party.

The Forum noted that the North-Central region delivered the third-highest number of votes for President Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, trailing only the South-West and North-West.

Tinubu secured 1,760,993 votes (41.3%) in the region, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party garnered 1,415,557 votes (33.2%) and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP polled 1,025,178 votes (24.1%).

Additionally, the APC currently governs five out of the six states in the North-Central geopolitical zone: Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, and Niger highlighting the party’s dominance and support base in the region.

“Only the North-Central and North-West are fully behind President Tinubu. Ignoring the North-Central’s rightful claim could be seen as a betrayal by party stakeholders,” the statement added.

The Forum also firmly opposed calls from the All Progressives Stakeholders Forum which had appealed to President Tinubu to retain Dalori as acting chairman until after the APC’s next national convention. In a letter signed by Dr. Maryam Danjaki, the group warned against potential instability if changes were made to the leadership at this time.

However, the North-Central Forum dismissed these concerns, stating that retaining Dalori would be tantamount to “robbing Peter to pay Paul,” and argued that the North-East Dalori’s region did not contribute as strongly to the APC’s 2023 victory.

In the presidential election, the opposition PDP’s Atiku Abubakar won the North-East with 1,741,846 votes (55.9%), while President Tinubu secured 933,176 votes (29.9%), despite having his running mate, Vice President Kashim Shettima, from the region.

Reiterating the need for equitable representation and party unity, the Forum urged President Tinubu to make a leadership decision that reinforces the APC’s foundational principles.

“Effecting this leadership change will not cause division—it will energize the party and demonstrate that fairness and merit still guide APC’s internal democracy,” Zazzaga noted.

The Forum concluded by affirming that the North-Central has “several capable leaders” who can steer the APC forward and ensure continued national relevance.