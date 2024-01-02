North Central Govs Visit Mutfwang, Donates N100m To Affected Communities

…Says, attackers are terrorists and must be treated as such

The North-Central States Governor’s Forum on Tuesday visited their counterpart in Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang to commiserate with the people of the state on Christmas Eve attacks in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas which over 200 people were killed, and many injured.

During their visit to the state, the Governors donated One Hundred Million (₦100,000,000) to the families and the affected communities

The Forum Chairman and Governor of Nasarawa State Engr. Abdullahi Sule while conveying the condolences for the Christmas Eve attacks on Wednesday in Jos described Plateau as a true home for Nigerians.

He stressed the need to identify the root cause of the issue for a lasting solution, expressing confidence in Governor Mutfwang’s ability to address it with wisdom and courage.

Governor Sule insisted that those who attack innocent people and kill indiscriminately are terrorists and must be treated as such.

Engr. Sule characterized the incident as pure terrorism, urging the deployment of technology to identify perpetrators and curb their operations in the North Central. He emphasized the collective responsibility of all Nigerians in addressing the challenge

On his part, the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia called on the people of Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue and Niger states to unite in the fight against terrorists who are disrupting the peace of the North-Central states.

Governor Alia stated that since the problem of incessant unprovoked attacks on farming communities has become common in the four states, there is every need for a united strategy, willpower and to check the borders to checkmate the menace.

Also, Niger State Governor Mohammed Umar condemned the heinous act, calling for unity to safeguard the common destiny of the North Central people. They encouraged investment in agriculture to harness the region’s abundant natural resources

Responding, the host Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang reaffirmed his dedication to collaborating with fellow North Central governors to promote peace, unity, and substantial development in the region.

Governor Mutfwang expressed gratitude for their support after the recent attacks in Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas.

He regretted that his colleague’s visits to him always to grief, a development he described as unfortunate, adding that he would like to see where the entire will converge on the Plateau for celebrations but not mourning.

He emphasized the North Central’s significance as a cohesive force in the nation and highlighted the region’s abundant natural resources, stating their potential benefits for the entire nation.

Governor Mutfwang called for united efforts to combat armed banditry, terrorism, and criminal activities prevalent in the region. Condemning the recent acts of terrorism in Plateau, he appealed to the Federal Government for assistance in dualizing the Wamba-Panyam and Akwanga-Jos roads, crucial gateways for security operations in the North East.

Gbong Gwom Jos, His Royal Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba, appreciated the governors’ unity and urged them to focus on the region’s mineral resources for the prosperity of its people.

The delegation from the three states, comprised government officials, religious leaders, and traditional rulers among others.