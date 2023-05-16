New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. North Central Govs…

North Central Govs Never Commented On NASS Zoning – Kwara Gov

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has denied a media report which said Governors from the North Central zone have rejected the position of the party leadership on the issue of zoning, saying Governors from the zone have not made any public statement on the zoning formula for parliamentary positions.

AbdulRazaq said the Governors, being party leaders from the region, cannot adopt a confrontational posture against the party’s position but are instead holding strategic meetings with different stakeholders to secure a better deal for the North Central.

“Media reports that we reject the party’s position are therefore a stretch of our approach. They are not factual. We have our channels of communication, and that is what we are exploring,” the Governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

“We are party people and will not make any public statement or do anything that will rubbish its leadership or cause avoidable tension in the polity. That is not our way.”

Post Views: 44

Read Previous

Renovation Of National Assembly Complex Gulps Over N19bn – FCDA 
Read Next

US Reveals Four Dies In Security Advance Mission Team In Anambra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023