North Carolina Gov Declares June 14 Igbo Day

Share

In a historic move recognizing the enduring contributions of the Igbo people to the state of North Carolina, Governor Josh Stein has officially proclaimed June 14, 2025, as “Igbo Day.”

The proclamation honors the rich cultural heritage, community service, and professional achievements of the Igbo community across the state.

Signed by Governor Stein, the declaration acknowledges the Igbo people as a vital and dynamic part of North Carolina’s social, economic, and cultural fabric.

READ ALSO:

Governor Stein highlighted the significant impact of the Igbo community in sectors such as: Education, Law, Medicine, Information Technology, Entrepreneurship, The Arts

In addition to their professional excellence, the Igbo community has played a leading role in charitable and civic engagement efforts statewide.

These include: Volunteering in local schools, Organizing food pantry drives, Supporting women’s shelters and hospitals, Adopting highways for cleanup, Participating in cultural festivals with traditional performances

The proclamation also spotlighted the formation of the Igbo Day Festival Organization, a nonprofit founded in 2022, which organized the first Igbo Day Festival on July 10, 2022.

The annual event is dedicated to educating the public about Igbo traditions, including art, music, language, and core values, while inspiring cultural pride among younger generations.

“The Igbo community’s commitment to preserving its heritage while contributing meaningfully to society is truly commendable,” the governor noted.

In his proclamation, Governor Stein stated: “Now, therefore, I, Josh Stein, Governor of the State of North Carolina, do hereby proclaim June 14, 2025, as ‘Igbo Day’ in North Carolina and commend its observance to all citizens.”

The move has been widely praised by cultural organizations and community leaders as a major step toward inclusion and recognition of African diasporic identities in the United States.

Share