October 29, 2024
October 29, 2024
Blackout: TCN To Restore Power To Northern Region In Five Days

Following the blackout experienced in the Northern Nigeria, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Tuesday assured that the ongoing repairs to the damaged transmission line will be completed by Sunday, November 3, 2024.

The Managing Director of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz gave the assurance while updating Nigerians on its effort to restore electricity to the northern region.

Speaking with newsmen, the transmission company said the alternative measures have been implemented to transmit 400 megawatts to certain areas within the next 24 hours.

New Telegraph recalls that On 22 October, TCN reported a power outage in the north-east, north-west, and parts of north-central Nigeria after the 330-kilovolt Ugwuaji–Apir double circuit transmission lines 1 and 2 tripped

In addition, TCN reported that the Shiroro-Kaduna line had been vandalised, leading to reduced bulk electricity supply to Kaduna, Kano, and other major cities in the north.

On Monday, TCN explained that insecurity had delayed repairs but assured it was working tirelessly to restore the bulk power supply.

