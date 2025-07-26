North, Architects Of Its Own Problems – Mark

Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has called on Northern Nigeria to find lasting solutions to its challenges instead of resorting to blame games.

Delivering the keynote address at the 3rd plenary session of the Northern Political Consultative Group in Abuja on Saturday, Mark said disunity has hindered the region’s progress, while indifference and inaction continue to deepen internal divisions.

“If we are to overcome our present travails, we must return to the principles of justice, equity, mutual respect, and shared purpose that once made Northern Nigeria a beacon of hope, peace, unity, and development,” he said.

He noted that the region has, for over a decade, grappled with banditry, terrorism, insurgency, and communal clashes, which have turned it into a battlefield, displacing millions and crippling its economy.

Despite its vast human and natural resources, he lamented that the North remains the poorest region in Nigeria, with high levels of illiteracy, unemployment, and dilapidated infrastructure.

“Mistrust between and among ethnic and religious communities has been exploited by selfish and desperate interests, leading to violent conflicts.

“Instead of uniting for common goals, our elites often prioritise personal and sectional interests over collective progress,” he said.

Mark, a former Senate President, urged unity among Northerners, saying it remains the only viable path to a prosperous future.

“We must tone down our inflammable statements and return to that golden era when we had genuine and deep respect for each other.

“Not long ago, we treated one another first and foremost as brothers and sisters, when the appellation ‘Northerner’ captured our collective identity before ethnic, sectional, or religious affiliations,” he stated.

He recalled the era of the old Northern Region under the late Premier, Sir Ahmadu Bello, when the North thrived because it was governed with justice and fairness.

According to him, Bello did not see the North through ethnic lenses but as a unified entity, identifying everyone as Northerners, regardless of tribe.

Mark criticised politicians who exploit religious and ethnic sentiments for electoral gains, only to leave the people divided afterward.

“The destructive weaponisation of ethnicity and religion witnessed during the last election is unacceptable.

“This is where the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will make the difference. For us, politics is about service, not manipulation,” he said.