Norris Takes First Silverstone Win In Dramatic Race

McLaren’s Lando Norris took his first home victory in a chaotic, dramatic, rain-affected British Grand Prix.

Norris benefited from a 10-second penalty handed to team-mate Oscar Piastri, who was found to have driven erratically during a restart after one of two safety-car periods at Silverstone.

Piastri had led the race calmly through a heavy shower of rain and a series of incidents but was passed by Norris when he served his penalty at his final pit stop in the closing laps.

Norris’ win, which he described as “beautiful”, reduces his deficit to Piastri in the championship to eight points.

Veteran German Nico Hulkenberg took his first podium finish at the 239th attempt – setting a new record for the longest time before finishing in the top three – after a strong race for Sauber.

Hulkenberg managed to keep Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari at bay in the closing laps as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen came home fifth.

The all-time F1 record crowd – 168,000 on the day and 500,000 over the weekend – witnessed an extraordinary moment when Verstappen spun before racing had resumed at the restart after the second safety car period.