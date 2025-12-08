Norris Claims First Formula 1 Title To End Verstappen 4 Year Reign

Lando Norris has become a Formula 1 world champion for the first time after finishing third in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix yesterday.

The 26-year-old becomes Britain’s 11th F1 world champion and is the first McLaren driver to win the title since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Norris, at the end of his seventh season at the top level, ends Verstappen’s four-year reign as champion with the Red Bull driver’s extraordinary lateseason title comeback falling a mere two points short after he dominated Sunday’s season finale to win the race.

Verstappen won from pole with Oscar Piastri, the other final-race title contender, second after passing team-mate Norris on the first lap.

However, third place was always going to be sufficient for Norris whatever his two rivals did. In an emotional team radio message immediately after crossing the line, Norris said: “Thank you guys, oh my God.

You have made my dreams come true, thank you so much. “I love you guys. Thanks for everything, you deserve it. I love you Mum, I love you Dad.

Thanks for everything. I’m not crying!” Norris’ only truly nervy moments of the race came after his first pit stop on lap 16 when he dropped down the order and had to overtake longer-running cars on older tyres.