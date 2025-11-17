Norrenberger Makes N1.3bn Strategic Push Into NASD

Nigeria’s capital market witnessed its largest over-the-counter (OTC) transaction of the year as Norrenberger Securities Limited acquired a 4.35 per cent stake in NASD Plc in a landmark N1.31 billion deal that analysts say could reshape the future of Nigeria’s alternative securities market.

The transaction saw GTI Securities Limited, GTI Capital Limited, and GTI Asset Management & Trust Limited divest a combined 21,761,810 shares at N60 per share, a striking 111.7 per cent premium to NASD’s prevailing market price of about N28.35.

According to transaction details, GTI Securities exited 17,190,179 shares valued at N1.03 billion, GTI Capital offloaded 3,395,432 shares worth N203.7 million, while GTI Asset Management disposed 1,176,199 shares valued at N70.6 million.

Market experts say the premium signals strong institutional conviction. “You don’t pay N60 for a stock trading at N28 unless you see value the market has not priced in,” one analyst said. NASD’s performance over the past decade has been extraordinary.

Listed on its own platform in 2013 at N1.50 per share, the OTC exchange operator has grown its share price to a peak of N29.98 by July 2025, representing a 12-year compound annual growth rate of 28.35 per cent.

Even in a volatile 2025 trading year, NASD’s stock has soared 93.29 per cent year-to-date, rising from N15.51 in January.

Under MD/CEO Eguarekhide Longe, NASD has transformed from a quiet OTC marketplace into a fast-growing, innovation-driven exchange operator. Norrenberger, an integrated financial services group led by Group MD/ CEO Tony Edeh, operates across securities dealing, asset management, investment banking, trust services, and private equity.

Analysts say its N1.3 billion bet is strategic, not speculative. The acquisition positions Norrenberger at the heart of Nigeria’s alternative capital-raising ecosystem, especially as NASD pushes into digital securities, tokenization, and SMEfocused listings. Some analysts believe Norrenberger is positioning for the next phase of Nigeria’s market evolution.

Others point to a valuation play: if NASD secures new listings and regains its pre-Aradel 2024 market capitalisation strength, the N60 entry price could prove highly calculated rather than aggressive.