Norrenberger Launches N500M Entrepreneurship Fund for Corps Members

An asset management and financial wealth creation firm, Norrenberg- er has launched N500 million entrepreneurship grant for 5,000 National Youth Service Corp members in the country.

Launched on Thursday in Abuja, it targets corp members , to give them lifeline to be self-employed and job creators. The financial service firm pledged to sustain it for five years leading to creation of one million young entrepreneurs who, in addition will multiply job creations amongst youths thus reducing rate of unemployment in the country.

Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Norrenberger, Mr. Tony Edeh, stated the firm’s mission in an interview in Abuja at the launch of firm’s entrepreneurship fund. Edeh stated that apart from creating capital and funding businesses, the firm as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility ( CRS) deem it necessarily to reduce unemployment rate in the country.

He said one of the novel ways of achieving the firm’s mission, is creating opportunity for budding corp members coming fresh from higher institutions of learning.