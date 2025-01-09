Share

Following the unrest and deadly assault on the presidential palace in N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, the authorities, on Thursday, announced that normalcy has returned to the country.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the attack left 19 people dead, including 18 assailants and one member of the presidential guard.

The attack, which occurred on Wednesday evening, led to a brief but intense battle in the central African nation’s capital.

The area around the presidential complex, where heavy gunfire had erupted just before 8:00 pm local time, was heavily secured on Wednesday night with roadblocks and heightened military presence.

By Thursday morning, however, security had been eased, and traffic resumed normal flow.

Government spokesman Abderaman Koulamallah revealed that a group of 24 armed men, dressed in civilian clothing, launched the surprise attack on the presidential palace guards.

The assailants were armed with guns, machetes, and knives and reportedly came from a poor neighbourhood in the southern part of N’Djamena.

Koulamallah described the attackers as drunken “Pieds Nickelés,” referencing a French comic known for portraying bumbling criminals

The swift response by the presidential guards neutralized the attack.

Eighteen assailants were killed on the spot, six others were wounded, and one guard lost his life, with three more guards sustaining injuries.

Koulamallah praised the security forces for their prompt and effective action, ensuring the safety of the presidential residence.

The assault comes at a time of heightened political sensitivity in Chad, a military-ruled nation facing various internal and regional security challenges.

The government has not disclosed the motive behind the attack or whether the group had any affiliations with insurgent or criminal networks.

