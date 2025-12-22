Normal Traffic Restored On Abuja–Lokoja Expressway – FG

The Federal Government has announced the restoration of normal traffic flow on the Abuja–Lokoja Expressway following a major disruption caused by a standoff between truck drivers and military personnel over the weekend.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed that the situation, which resulted in severe traffic congestion, had been resolved after his immediate intervention.

According to the Ministry, the incident reportedly began after a truck’s windscreen was smashed, leading to a protest by truck drivers who blocked a section of the highway.

The blockade caused hours of gridlock, leaving motorists stranded and creating hardship for travellers heading towards Lokoja and other destinations during the festive season.

In response to the disruption, Umahi directed the immediate opening of completed sections of the expressway and approved the deployment of necessary logistical and security measures to ease traffic congestion.

The directive was implemented on Sunday, December 21, 2025, resulting in the gradual decongestion of the affected corridor.

Confirming the development, the Federal Controller of Works in Kogi State, Engr. Patiko Isah, said traffic flow was fully restored in the early hours of Monday.

“The Field Headquarters, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other security agencies, restored free flow of traffic at about 2:00 a.m. today,” Isah said.

Reacting to the development, the Minister appealed to motorists to exercise patience, maintain orderliness, and drive cautiously, especially during the peak holiday travel period.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring safe, efficient, and reliable road transportation across the country and wished Nigerians a peaceful and joyous festive celebration.