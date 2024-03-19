Norbert Young Reveals Why Women Earn More In Nollywood

Renowned Nollywood actor, Norbert Young has revealed why women in the Nigerian film industry make more money than males.

In his most recent interview on the gender wage gap and the development of Nollywood, Young said women’s bargaining power makes them more desirable to men.

He said, “People love women and what they do because women attract more money. And that doesn’t make them wayward, adding that women are more gifted than men.

READ ALSO:

“Although every actor has their own bargaining power and maybe the women are bargaining better.

“But I don’t go asking how much you are paid, and you don’t come asking about my pay.

“Better is relative, I think it all depends on priorities and what is better for you might not be better for me.”