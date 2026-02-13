NOPPMAN Affirms Nigeria As Africa’s Second-Largest Onion Producer

The National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN) has disclosed that Nigeria’s production of about 2.1 million metric tonnes of onions an- nually has made her Africa’s second-largest producer after Egypt.

The association’s National President, Aliyu Isah, made this known in an interview in Abuja this week, estimating the value of the country’s annual onion output at about N1.17 trillion.

He said Nigerian onions were exported across West and Central Africa and into some European markets, describing the crop as a key contributor to rural livelihoods and the agricultural economy. Isah credited government in- terventions — including improved seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals — with helping stabilise production and market prices.

He added that partnerships with ministries and agencies had strengthened farmer training and adoption of modern practices, while efforts were ongoing to re- duce non-tariff barriers along re- gional trade corridors.

According to him, NOPPMAN is promoting cooperation among farmers, marketers, processors and exporters to strengthen the onion value chain, noting that collaboration with customs authorities has improved trade routes and cross-border movement.

He disclosed that the association was working with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to reduce export costs and streamline logistics for pro- cessed onion products, while partnerships with stakeholders in Ghana, the Niger Republic and Burkina Faso have enhanced regional trade.

Isah emphasised the need to expand processing capacity to in- crease value addition, noting that improved marketing strategies and export promotion form part of the association’s 2026 agenda.

“Strengthening the value chain will enhance farmer income and national revenue, and young Nige- rians are encouraged to embrace agriculture because farming offers viable economic opportunities,” he said. He added that the association planned to scale production capacity and improve members’ welfare through strategic initiatives.

Isah, who also serves as President of the Regional Observatory Body of Onion in West and Central Africa, described NOPPMAN as the primary body representing Nigeria’s onion value chain, with objectives centred on boosting production, expanding processing, promoting trade and protecting stakeholders’ welfare.

He urged youths to consider onion farming and agribusiness as viable career paths, citing his own transition into the sector after graduation and noting that participation in government agricultural programmes contributed to his success. Isah expressed optimism that Nigeria could eventually become Africa’s leading onion producer.