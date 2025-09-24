Noor Takaful Distributes N404m Surplus To Policyholders

…pays over N11bn claims

Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, the pioneer and leading composite Takaful insurance firm in Nigeria, has distributed a total N404,191,500.00 as surplus to participants who did not make claims on their insurance during the 2023 financial year.

The surplus distribution was announced in Lagos during the 2023 Surplus distribution and Claims celebration ceremony for participants. It was announced that over 1,000 participants would be entitled to over N400 million as surplus. A total of 15 participants, including individuals, financial institutions, and private and public organisations, received surplus payments at the event.

Lotus Bank, ARM Group, Trustlub Resources Limited, and MG Vowgas Ltd. Alternative Bank received the lion’s share of the payment, receiving N19,018,379.20, N8,604,413, 77, N1, 441,430.08, N1,346,198.37, and N1,282,242.71, respectively.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Commission, who was represented by the Deputy Director, NAICOM, Dr Julius Odidi, described the surplus distribution event as a statement of the resilience, inclusivity and ethical foundations upon which Nigeria’s takaful industry is being built.

Odidi stated that celebrating distribution and the fulfilment of claims is a stark reminder of the true meaning of takaful, which entails the principles of trust, fairness, and shared prosperity.

In her keynote address, the foremost entrepreneur, Ibukun Awosika, explained that driving the Takaful insurance model in a country like Nigeria requires the effort of the institution involved, particularly at a time when conventional insurance has failed to deliver on expectations.