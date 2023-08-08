Noor Takaful deepens awareness on Islamic finance

To fully resolve the problem associated with deep poverty in Africa, the management of Noor Takaful Insurance Limited last week brought together stakeholders to espouse the benefits of Islamic finance. The event, African Takaful and Non-Interest Finance Conference, had industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders across Africa to discuss and explore the transformative potential of technology as it drives Takaful and non-interest finance in Africa.

The two-day conference with the theme “Leveraging Technology to Build on the Opportunities of Takaful & Non-Interest Finance in Africa,’ held in Lagos, provided an opportunity for the Chairman, Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Muhtar Bakare, to explain that the decision to organise the first conference was borne out of the commitment to deepen understanding and increase awareness about Takaful. He also informed the gathering that the company planned to make the conference annual, adding that the conference was intended to create an ecosystem of knowledge sharing while analysing regulatory frameworks and policy recommendations to support the growth of Takaful and Islamic finance initiatives in Africa. Also speaking at the event, special guest of honour, His Royal Highness, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, expressed great delight at the steady growth of Islamic finance in Nigeria. Sanusi noted that there was a need for practitioners to see technology as a big enabler in advancing the Takaful model and non-interest finance in Africa.

He also harped on the need for industry players to collaborate on the best way possible to improve regulations. In his keynote address, Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, who represented the Commissioner for Insurance, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Sabiu Abubakar, stated that the Commission was trying its best to support operators in promoting the growth of Takaful in Nigeria with market-friendly regulations. Abubakar stressed the need for industry players to embrace technology in the quest to expand the markets and enhance the efficiency of the Takaful model. In his remarks, the Guest Speaker and a former Commissioner, National Insurance Commission, Mohammed Kari (The Wazirin Bauchi), noted that though the penetration of non-interest finance was still relatively low in Africa, there is a huge market potential that needs to be tapped. Kari stated that leveraging advanced technology such as chat GPT, blockchain had the potential to enhance transparency, reduce fraud and streamline processes in Takaful and Islamic finance operations. He advised operators to work together in restructuring the regulatory frameworks of the industry in Africa to ensure that it complies with the principles of Shariah as this would go a long way to creating a conducive environment for the growth of the sector.

On his part, Vice-Chairman, Noor Takaful, Aminu Tukur, stated that Takaful has, without a doubt, become the best alternative form of insurance in Africa given the way it has gained acceptance over the years. Tukur who gave more insights on the benefits of Takaful explained there is a need for stronger commitment on the part of stakeholders to deepen penetration. Takaful, which operates in compliance with Sharia principles, is built on equity and fairness to foster prosperity. The two-day event featured several panel sessions that included industry experts from Nigeria and other countries such as Egypt, Kenya, Bahrain, USA among others. Issues ranging from financial education to the role of technology in Takaful among others were deliberated upon at the conference. Another key highlight of the Conference was the call from stakeholders for collaboration on regulations to foster the growth of Takaful in Africa.