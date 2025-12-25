Noodles Producer Clears Air On NAFDAC Alert On “Vegetable Flavour” Brand

Indomie Nigeria has disclosed that the NAFDAC safety alert on an Indomie Noodles Vegetable Flavour is not produced in Nigeria, rather, the affected products emanated from France.

In a statement, the management of Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie, stated that it decided to weigh into the matter as it is being erroneously reported in some quarters that the Indomie Noodles Vegetable Flavour were being produced in Nigeria, insisting that the product referenced in the NAFDAC alert is not manufactured, imported, distributed, or sold in Nigeria.

The management said: “Indomie Nigeria wishes to clarify recent reports circulating in the media regarding a NAFDAC safety alert on an Indomie Noodles Vegetable Flavour. “The product referenced in the NAFDAC alert is not manufactured, imported, distributed, or sold in Nigeria.

As clearly stated in NAFDAC’s official press release, the affected product recall was from France in August 2025 and the alert was issued purely as a precautionary measure to safeguard the Nigerian public.

“Indomie Nigeria does not produce or market any noodle variant called Vegetable flavour, and no such product exists within Indomie Nigeria’s portfolio.

All Indomie noodles produced by Dufil Prima Foods in Nigeria are safe for consumption under strict quality control processes and in full compliance with NAFDAC regulations.

“In addition, the packaging and product display shown in reports circulating online are clearly inconsistent with Indomie Nigeria’s approved packaging, branding, and labelling standards.

“It is important to note that the importation of noodles into Nigeria is prohibited under Nigerian law. Any product displaying packaging that is different from Indomie Nigeria’s approved branding should be treated with caution.

“We encourage consumers and media platforms to rely on verified information from official sources and to distinguish clearly between noodles manufactured in Nigeria and imported ones.”

In another development, the Indomie makers expanded its commitment to children and families with the official premiere of the first-ever Indomie Fan Club Family TV Show in Lagos recently.