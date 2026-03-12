Noodle’s Maker Invites Nominations For Heroes Awards

Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Nigeria’s iconic Indomie Instant Noodles, has officially announced the 18th edition of the Indomie Heroes Awards (IHA), unveiling a nationwide call for nominations to identify and celebrate extraordinary Nigerian children whose acts of bravery, compassion and ingenuity are shaping a brighter future for the country.

The 2026 edition introduces two significant updates aimed at broadening participation and deepening impact. Most notably, eligibility has been expanded to include children aged 0 to 16 years, compared to the previous age limit of 15.

According to the organisers, this adjustment reflects a deliberate effort to capture a wider spectrum of inspiring stories and ensure that no deserving child is excluded from national recognition due to age constraints.

In addition, submissions have opened earlier than in previous years, giving parents, guardians, teachers and community leaders across Nigeria ample time to nominate deserving children before entries close in June 2026.

The early call for entries is expected to drive wider awareness and encourage more communities to put forward stories of young changemakers whose actions embody courage, empathy and leadership.

Speaking on the launch, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager at Dufil Prima Foods, Temitope Ashiwaju, said the initiative continues to reflect the organisation’s belief that courage has no age limit.

He noted that by expanding eligibility and opening nominations earlier, the brand is creating greater opportunity for communities to spotlight inspiring young Nigerians whose actions serve as a beacon of hope for the nation.

Following the submission deadline, entries will undergo a rigorous screening and adjudication process conducted by a panel of judges.

The process will culminate in a grand awards ceremony scheduled for October 2026, where the country will be formally introduced to its newest set of Indomie Heroes. Now in its 18th year, the Indomie Heroes Awards continues to stand as one of Nigeria’s most respected platforms dedicated to recognising child heroism.