Nonye Soludo Wins Humanitarian First Lady Award 2025

The wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, has emerged as the winner of the 2025 Humanitarian First Lady of the Year Award, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to healthcare advocacy and child support.

The award was presented at the Nigerian Humanitarian Awards & Magazine ceremony held on Friday night at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

The prestigious event brought together humanitarian leaders, policymakers, innovators, and philanthropists from across Nigeria to celebrate individuals and institutions making transformative impacts in society.

Dr Soludo was singled out for her relentless efforts through her flagship initiative, Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo, a programme that has become a household name in Anambra State, championing healthy lifestyles, community fitness, maternal and child healthcare, and social support for vulnerable children.

In her acceptance speech, Dr. Soludo described the award as a special recognition of consistency and teamwork, noting that her success is tied to the passion and commitment of everyone who identifies with her vision.

“I couldn’t be any less grateful for the grace of consistency and support. Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo has come to stay.

“For each laurel and accolade that come our way, we take them in the manner of greater expectations. This one is special,” she said.

She further dedicated the award to her Healthy Living family and to the children of Anambra State, many of whom have benefitted from her programmes.

“To all of you who come out each Saturday morning to workout with me and to all the beautiful children in Anambra whose life and future have been reassured by what we do, this is for you. You are the pride of what we do!” she added.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Founder of the Nigerian Humanitarian Awards & Magazine, Mr. Emmanuel Anabueze, commended Dr Soludo for her visionary approach to public service.

He noted that her interventions have gone beyond ceremonial roles to creating lasting humanitarian value, especially in the areas of preventive healthcare, nutrition awareness, and child development.

“What Dr. Nonye Soludo has achieved in Anambra State is a model for the nation. She has shown that when leaders use their platforms to champion the wellbeing of citizens, especially women and children, the results are profound and lasting.

Tonight, we celebrate her not just as a First Lady, but as a humanitarian whose work is touching lives in real and measurable ways,” Anabueze stated.

The Nigerian Humanitarian Awards & Magazine has become a leading platform for recognizing changemakers in governance, business, and the nonprofit sector. Dr Soludo’s recognition places her among notable Nigerians whose humanitarian impact continues to redefine community service and social development.