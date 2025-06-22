Nonye Soludo Nominated For First Lady Of The Year

Share

Wife of Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, has been nominated for the prestigious First Lady of the Year award by the Humanitarian Awards Magazine, a notable Nigerian non-governmental organization.

The nomination recognizes her outstanding performance in the areas of healthcare, child support, maternal health, and mental health advocacy.

According to a statement by the Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe, Dr Soludo’s leadership and commitment to people-centered, data-driven health interventions have continued to shape the well-being of women and children across Anambra State.

“The Humanitarian Awards Magazine, one of Nigeria’s elite organizations that recognizes transformative leaders, institutions, and change-makers, has nominated Anambra Governor’s wife, Dr (Mrs) Nonye Soludo, alongside other high-performing first ladies, for the award of First Lady of the Year (Health Care & Child Support),” Obigwe said.

He added that the nomination also acknowledges her impactful grassroots initiatives under her Healthy Living project, which has chapters in communities and local government areas across the state.

Obigwe noted that voting is currently ongoing on an online platform and expressed optimism that Dr Soludo would emerge the overall winner.

Dr Nonye Soludo’s Healthy Living initiative has received commendations for its comprehensive approach to promoting wellness, nutrition, and mental health awareness at the grassroots level.

