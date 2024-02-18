Nonye Goodie-Obi: I Took Up Fashion as Side Hustle, It Became Great Venture

Nonye Goodie-Obi is the Managing Director/CEO of Nonnistics Fashion brand and also the CEO of Gnebbb Projects Limited, a consulting firm. She has been successful in most of her entrepreneurial journey after leaving the banking sector. The woman, who has taken Nigeria’s name to New York Fashion Week never saw fashion in her radar when she was ready to quit banking. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the mother of three speaks about the growth in the fashion industry, advice to young designers and how government can support fashion industry to contribute to GDP

Before fashion, you were in the banking field. What made you switch from banking to fashion?

When I decided to quit banking to pursue my personal interest, fashion was not anywhere in the picture. All I wanted to do, which I started the next day after my resignation, was, infrastructure funding consulting. That was and is still driven by my passion to see infrastructural development in my dear country, Nigeria. While in banking, I was involved in the review and funding of many key projects in maritime, real estate and manufacturing. That created a deep interest in project finance for me and I still consult on that till now. Fashion was accidental but when I got into it, it appeared God had already destined it and guided my path to it. It was meant to be a side hustle but grew faster than I had projected; and I am grateful to God for that.

You have been in the fashion industry for some years now. What sparked the idea to establish a flagship store after a long time?

I have had a cumulative time of seven years in the fashion industry, out of which I have spent six years as a fashion designer and a brand. I had dreams before setting out and I put all those dreams into my strategy document to guide my steps. Some of the dreams came earlier than expected. For example, I knew I wanted to go on international shows, especially the New York Fashion Week, NYFW, but that dream was like a distant one. However, in my second year as a designer, I got invited to showcase my collections at the prestigious NYFW. The process was truly different, highly professional and absolutely well guided. In the course of that experience, my vision of having my own flagship store or showroom was reinforced. The reason was simple— I needed a place that my customers could walk in and interact with the brand as well as shop our ready-to-wear pieces.

What is your first fashion memory?

I would say that was in my Primary Four when I was introduced to Needle Work as an extra-curricular activity. I remember how fascinated I was, learning the different types of stitches and actually practicing them on our school-provided calico fabric. We did the stitches in different colours that made the fabric turn out like hand embroidered work. I loved it so much that I always looked for- ward to our needle work activity every week. I proceeded from there to make hand-cut blouses for my younger sister out of my mum’s headties. I made rosettes and stitched them on the blouses to add extra feel. From needle work activities, I learnt how to crotchet. I crocheted socks, arm rests, head rests, table runners and little purses. I could crochet with any sturdy stick when I didn’t have a crochet hook. My sister and I reminisce this whenever we talk about my journey into fashion.

Where would you say your creative inspiration comes from?

My work is inspired by my beliefs, my wacky imaginations, my environment, the people I meet, the needs of my customers and my passion to create timeless pieces that give true value for money.

As a fashion-prenure, how do you walk the line between being unique and having commercial appeal?

In here lies the business of fashion; the ability to hold both ends in a manner that keeps the brand architecture untainted and the revenue in good shape. It is indeed a daily struggle for every creative business. Uniqueness in fashion speaks more of originality of design, fabric and style. Uniqueness without commercial appeal puts the product in the ‘museum’, maybe temporarily. Each innovation or product design must be made with the customer in mind. There must be a targeted audience for such design. Nevertheless, there are times of design misses, which do not necessarily mean ‘not marketable’ but might mean ‘not for current market’. What is required is to keep that product in view of the market until such a time that the demand matures.

What are you fascinated by at the moment and how does it feed into your work?

I have loved feathers and fringes so much recently. Incorporating them in both my high fashion creations and street style wears is amazing. It has a way of raising the streetwear instantly to luxury.

What advice do you give young designers?

For young designers, I would advise them to be wary of trends and copying. It is important for them to start developing their own brand architecture. They should not fall into the trap of social media over- hype without substance. Think wide. Think international. Ensure the quality of your work compares with top works internationally. Learn the rudiments of great customer service and institute them in your business. Brand integrity is critical to the success of your business. Do not block your aggrieved customers. Most importantly, be humble when the fame comes.

Let’s talk about the penetration of technology into the modern fashion world. What are your thoughts?

With the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it is inevitable that a lot of human propelled functions will be lost to technology. AI is now analyzing trends, consumer preferences and using that information to create designs that are commercially appealing. When rightly implemented, it could have the capacity to reduce incidences of burnout and over-production that is notable in the industry. The fashion ecosystem is already experiencing it. In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic held everyone indoors, technology intervened in handling the fashion shows. Despite these technological successes, it is still agreed that fashion is a human-interactive business. To this extent, I believe that human interface will continue to be germane in the business of fashion.

How do you relax when not working?

This is the question I honestly do not know how to answer. I thoroughly enjoy this creative work that it doesn’t feel like work anymore. When I’m not imagining anything fashion, I love to hang out with my husband or my small circle of friends. Having a good chat over lunch with the ladies is always soothing.

Where is your best holiday destination and why?

I love to experience people away from my domain. I’ve travelled to different continents but one place I always feel at home is the United States. I have done a quarter of the country and intend to visit more states in the next few years if God permits. There is something about the United States— the huge buying population, the opportunities and the way their local entrepreneurs are willing and open to discuss their business strides in a random chat.

What’s your view on the Nigerian fashion industry? Do you think we are there yet?

The Nigerian fashion industry is enlarging by reason of the many entrants into the sector. There is no denying the fact that we have abundance of talents here but what remains for us to do, is to grow these talents to worldclass brands. The quality of work needs to match with international standards. We have many fashion businesses but few are building brands. It is true that brand building is expensive but it is doable if we focus on it. The local fashion show platforms also need to showcase more local talents in each of their seasons to help the industry. Talent discovery and support can go a long way for the industry.

What do you think can be done by the government to improve the fashion sector?

The fashion industry is in the real sector of the economy. It is manufacturing. It is capital intensive too. The government can support the industry in many ways like free training, funding through grants and single digit interest loans.The government can also support the industry through favorable regulations like banning importation of fast fashion items. These imports compete with local fashion designers to suffocate them. Another way of improving the industry is by regular chit chats between the industry members and the agency of government that handles export like the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC. With adequate training and funding support, the fashion industry in Nigeria has the capacity to become a major foreign exchange earner for the country, contributing very significantly to the GDP like we have in Turkey.